JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

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JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE JBGS opened at $14.16 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $835.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 27.89%.The firm had revenue of $127.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

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JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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