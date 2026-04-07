Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSTV. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

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Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5%

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $7.00. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

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Plus Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

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