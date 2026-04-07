Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Receives $105.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2026

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.8333.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.8%

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $102,167.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,604.40. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $5,073,014.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 503,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,902.46. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,310 shares of company stock worth $10,235,781. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 291.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

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Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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Analyst Recommendations for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

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