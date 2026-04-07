Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $66.31 Average PT from Analysts

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.3077.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Group

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Group

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $23,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,399,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,015,381.92. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Carlyle Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 16.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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