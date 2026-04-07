Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

BBUC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Business in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Brookfield Business Trading Down 0.5%

Brookfield Business Dividend Announcement

BBUC stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.91. Brookfield Business has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.87 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Brookfield Business’s payout ratio is currently -96.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Odyssean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 227,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business

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Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBUC) is a publicly traded operating company affiliated with the Brookfield group that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of industrial and business services companies. The company’s model centers on acquiring established businesses and applying active operational oversight, capital investment and strategic management to improve performance and support long‑term growth.

Brookfield Business’s activities span a range of sectors within the industrial and services landscape, including manufacturing, industrial services, specialty distribution and business‑to‑business service providers.

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