bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, bioAffinity Technologies has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIAF

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

BIAF opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. bioAffinity Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 301.67% and a negative net margin of 241.93%.

Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter valued at $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About bioAffinity Technologies

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bioAffinity Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced in vitro diagnostic platforms for oncology. Leveraging proprietary bioaffinity and nanotechnology approaches, bioAffinity’s platforms are designed to isolate and analyze cancer-specific biomarkers from blood, tissue, and other biological samples with high sensitivity and specificity. The company’s core technologies aim to enable earlier detection of solid tumors, improved disease monitoring, and more personalized treatment strategies.

The company’s primary product pipeline includes assays targeting breast cancer and other solid tumor indications.

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