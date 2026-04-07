Brokerages Set Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $15.71

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.1429.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Endava from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Endava from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

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Endava Stock Up 1.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:DAVA opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $257.72 million, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.26. Endava has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,563,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endava by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,661,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 220,465 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,029,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,921 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Endava by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,979,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 655,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Endava by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,606,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 389,970 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

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