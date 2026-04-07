Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roma Green Finance in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Roma Green Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROMA opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Roma Green Finance has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Roma Green Finance declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

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Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

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