Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anixa Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

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Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $2.59 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

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