iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.80. 98,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 11,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.38.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI BIC ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance in Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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