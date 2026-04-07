Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSIT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

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Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.8%

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $148.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $36,209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,496,000 after buying an additional 362,258 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 272.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,320,000 after buying an additional 240,129 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 810,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 214,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 321.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 180,860 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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