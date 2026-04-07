Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect Stolt-Nielsen to post earnings of $0.9650 per share and revenue of $677.7720 million for the quarter.

Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOIEF opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. Stolt-Nielsen has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $37.46.

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Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

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Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS: SOIEF) is a leading global provider of integrated bulk-liquid logistics services. The company specializes in the transportation, storage and distribution of bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids and other specialty liquids. Its core operations encompass deep-sea parcel tankers, tank containers and terminal storage facilities, offering end-to-end supply chain solutions for chemical producers, distributors and end users.

The company’s main business divisions include Stolt Tankers, which operates one of the world’s largest parcel tanker fleets; Stolthaven Terminals, offering bonded and non-bonded storage at key chemical hubs; and Stolt Tank Containers, providing land-based and intermodal tank-container transport.

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