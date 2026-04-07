RH (NYSE:RH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. TD Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $195.00 to $144.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded RH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

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RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $118.75 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $106.30 and a 52 week high of $257.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.68). RH had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 567.82%. The business had revenue of $842.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,640. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,520. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in RH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RH by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in RH by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

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RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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