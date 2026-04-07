Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.77. 709,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,725,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.
Key Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares News
Here are the key news stories impacting Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Escalating U.S. threats toward Iran lifted supply‑risk premiums and helped push oil prices higher, supporting E&P equities and leveraged oil ETFs like GUSH. Oil prices rise again as the war enters its 6th week and Trump threatens to strike Iran’s power plants
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that crude topped $114 after President Trump’s warning amplified supply‑disruption concerns — a direct tailwind for oil producers and bullish E&P leveraged funds. Oil prices rise as Trump warns Iran to open Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday or face ‘hell’
- Positive Sentiment: Oil futures rose amid heightened supply‑disruption worries over the weekend, which generally boosts short‑term sentiment for oil E&P names and leveraged ETFs. Oil Futures Rise Amid Increased Supply Disruption Concerns
- Positive Sentiment: OPEC+ talks about a theoretical output hike that members can’t practically deliver keep markets tight — supportive for prices and thus for leveraged E&P exposure. OPEC+ debates theoretical oil output hike amid Iran war paralysis, sources say
- Neutral Sentiment: India resumed buying Iranian crude after a seven‑year pause — this may ease regional supply tightness but also signals rising demand; net effect on prices (and GUSH) is mixed. India turns to Iran for oil and gas after 7-year hiatus, signaling limits to U.S. tilt
- Neutral Sentiment: India’s NSE launching Platts‑based crude futures expands Asia price discovery and liquidity — important for market structure but not an immediate directional catalyst for crude or GUSH. India’s NSE to launch Platts‑based crude futures in tie‑up with S&P Global Energy
- Negative Sentiment: Truce rumors and profit‑taking capped some rallies and pulled oil back from session highs, which can trigger short‑term volatility and weigh on leveraged ETFs like GUSH. Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: WTI Eyes $115 as Truce Rumors Spark Profit-Taking – What’s Next for Oil?
- Negative Sentiment: Session‑high reversals and headline‑driven short‑term swings produced sell‑offs after intraday spikes, increasing near‑term downside risk for a 2x leveraged fund. Crude Oil Price Analysis – Crude Oil Continues to Move to Headlines
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 1.4%
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $383.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92.
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About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
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