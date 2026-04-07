Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.77. 709,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,725,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Key Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares News

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Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $383.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92.

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About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUSH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period.

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The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

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