Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.50. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 424 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hotel101 Global in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hotel101 Global Trading Up 2.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hotel101 Global

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Hotel101 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

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