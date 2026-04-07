Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Trading Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.13 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 3,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hongkong Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hongkong Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Hongkong Land Stock Performance

About Hongkong Land

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

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Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: HNGKY) is a leading property investment, management and development group focused on premier real estate in Asia’s major financial centres. Established in 1889, the company specialises in owning, managing and developing a diversified portfolio that spans premium office towers, retail complexes, select residential schemes and hospitality assets.

The group’s flagship properties include landmark office developments such as Jardine House and Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, alongside The Landmark retail precinct.

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