Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $35.95. Approximately 18,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 68,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Newegg Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 5,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 10,675.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Newegg Commerce, Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg’s business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.