Head-To-Head Contrast: CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) versus Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Payoneer Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and CompoSecure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $1.05 billion 1.61 $73.19 million $0.19 25.89 CompoSecure $160.68 million 13.67 -$53.72 million ($2.16) -8.04

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Payoneer Global has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 6.95% 10.89% 0.99% CompoSecure -24.53% -65.50% 26.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Payoneer Global and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 7 0 2.88 CompoSecure 0 0 6 0 3.00

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus price target of $7.57, suggesting a potential upside of 53.89%. CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.80%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats CompoSecure on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

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