Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 14,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 47,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $289.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.39.

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Institutional Trading of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 42,278.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF during the third quarter worth $126,458,000.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

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