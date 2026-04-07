Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Trading Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00. Approximately 1,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.60.

Hills Bancorporation Trading Up 4.1%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.02.

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About Hills Bancorporation

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Hills Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker HBIA. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hills Bank & Trust Company, which provides a broad suite of financial services to consumers and businesses in eastern Iowa.

Through Hills Bank & Trust, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, as well as lending solutions that include residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans and lines of credit.

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