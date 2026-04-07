Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 47,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 129,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Organto Foods Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$150.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78.

About Organto Foods

(Get Free Report)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands. It offers its products through bricks & mortar retail, online retail, convenience and on-the-go, and foodservice distributors.

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