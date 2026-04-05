Reviewing Alight (NYSE:ALIT) & Perfect (NYSE:PERF)

Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perfect and Alight”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect $69.15 million 2.46 $4.64 million $0.05 33.40 Alight $2.26 billion 0.13 -$3.10 billion ($5.88) -0.09

Volatility and Risk

Perfect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perfect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Perfect has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Perfect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Alight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perfect and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect 6.71% 2.42% 1.92% Alight -136.91% 9.61% 4.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perfect and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect 1 1 0 0 1.50 Alight 2 3 3 0 2.13

Alight has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 547.93%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than Perfect.

Summary

Alight beats Perfect on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perfect

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Perfect Corp. is a software as a service technology company, which engages in the business of developing makeup virtual try-on solutions. Its solutions include virtual try-ons for makeup, nail art, hairstyles, beard dye and styling, eyewear, jewelry, advanced skin diagnostic technology, foundation shade finder, and interactive artificial reality makeup application tutorial platform. Its brands include Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, e.l.e., benefit, Sally Hansen, Belcorp, Decorté, NARS, Aveda, Madisonreed, kate, Sofina iP, Jillstuart, Cosnova, Beekman, Marianna, Ardell, tarte, and Coffret D’or. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, France, and Others. The company was founded by Alice H. Chang on February 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

About Alight

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Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

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