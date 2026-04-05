Banco Santander (SAN) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) is one of 85 public companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Banco Santander to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 18.85% 12.14% 0.73% Banco Santander Competitors 18.23% 13.30% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Banco Santander and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 1 3 5 1 2.60 Banco Santander Competitors 1350 4442 4760 232 2.36

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Banco Santander’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Banco Santander has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $66.36 billion $15.95 billion 11.29 Banco Santander Competitors $155.16 billion $7.21 billion 11.41

Banco Santander’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Banco Santander. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Banco Santander pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 38.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Santander beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Banco Santander Company Profile

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Banco Santander, S.A. provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services. The company also provides asset management and private banking services; and insurance products. In addition, it offers corporate and investment banking services; and digital payment solutions. Further, it offers online banking and financial services to retail, business, institutional, corporate, private banking and university customers and clients. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano SA and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in February 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

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