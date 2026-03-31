ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 18.9% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,341 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 26th total of 2,810 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,806 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded ENN Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ENN Energy

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ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

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