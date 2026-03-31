Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Tronox from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,692.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,025.38. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 22,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $151,339.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 248,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,796.29. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 172,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

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