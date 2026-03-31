Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,269,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,445 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $76,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 164,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 57,875 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,071,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Croban lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Croban now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

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