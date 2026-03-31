Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Sells 11,750 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems comprises 2.2% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,708,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,865,000 after acquiring an additional 296,405 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,876,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,881,000 after acquiring an additional 195,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,711,000 after purchasing an additional 432,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,010,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,786,000 after purchasing an additional 566,887 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.11.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 653.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.21. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $35,530.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,342 shares in the company, valued at $644,113.66. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin Drohan sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $62,511.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,055.82. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,208. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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