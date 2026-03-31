Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $98,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its position in Salesforce by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Salesforce Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $185.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.57 and a 52 week high of $296.05. The company has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.56 and its 200 day moving average is $230.21.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

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Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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