Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $60,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,286,000 after buying an additional 163,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,959,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,670,000 after acquiring an additional 354,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,535,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,907,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Melius Research set a $148.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $146.49. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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