JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO Stock Position Increased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,113 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2,198.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 614,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,577,000 after acquiring an additional 587,439 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,172,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,388,000 after purchasing an additional 365,746 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $97.91.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

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