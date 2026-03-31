Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 606,054 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 224.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 876,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,054 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $69,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

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CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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