Brokerages Set Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $51.79

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.2667.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viper Energy Trading Down 2.4%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1,672.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 394,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 371,832 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Viper Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 10,886.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.51 million. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -660.87%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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