Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,001,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $222,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,942,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,346,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476,153 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,913,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,912,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.