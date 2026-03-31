Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) PT at $76.73

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.9545.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

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Trending Headlines about Dutch Bros

Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $73 price target, implying substantial upside vs. the current level; that institutional coverage can attract buyers and improve sentiment.

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $73 price target, implying substantial upside vs. the current level; that institutional coverage can attract buyers and improve sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Dutch Bros is rolling out multiple new drive‑thru locations (Daytona/Central Florida, Charlotte-area, Baton Rouge area and Midlands), signaling ongoing unit growth and revenue expansion across new and existing markets. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Dutch Bros is rolling out multiple new drive‑thru locations (Daytona/Central Florida, Charlotte-area, Baton Rouge area and Midlands), signaling ongoing unit growth and revenue expansion across new and existing markets. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple retail/investing outlets are pitching BROS as a buy-the-dip opportunity given long-term growth potential in drive‑thru coffee, which can support demand from value-oriented investors. Read More. Read More.

Multiple retail/investing outlets are pitching BROS as a buy-the-dip opportunity given long-term growth potential in drive‑thru coffee, which can support demand from value-oriented investors. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local press on openings boosts brand visibility, but most articles lack concrete financials (timing, unit economics), so near-term revenue/EBITDA impact is uncertain.

Local press on openings boosts brand visibility, but most articles lack concrete financials (timing, unit economics), so near-term revenue/EBITDA impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Zacks highlights a 24% slide over three months and warns that inflation, expansion costs and a premium valuation are weighing on margins and sentiment — risks to watch for earnings and margin guidance. Read More.

Zacks highlights a 24% slide over three months and warns that inflation, expansion costs and a premium valuation are weighing on margins and sentiment — risks to watch for earnings and margin guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/headline risk: MarketWatch notes tax‑refund tailwinds have peaked and rising gas prices (linked to geopolitical tensions) can pressure restaurants and drive‑thru volumes — a sector headwind that could blunt same-store sales. Read More.

Macro/headline risk: MarketWatch notes tax‑refund tailwinds have peaked and rising gas prices (linked to geopolitical tensions) can pressure restaurants and drive‑thru volumes — a sector headwind that could blunt same-store sales. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting a new 52-week low highlights weak near-term sentiment; falling share prices can increase volatility and make fundraising/expansion more costly. Read More.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.8%

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Shares of BROS opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Dutch Bros by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

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Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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