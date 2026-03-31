Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Has $4.87 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,638 shares during the period. Avantor comprises approximately 5.2% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 60.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 172.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,750. This trade represents a 35.71% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,250 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Stock Up 2.5%

AVTR opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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