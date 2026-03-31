iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF is Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 570.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,502 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,662,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,919,000 after buying an additional 30,011,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,950,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,651,000 after acquiring an additional 375,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,991,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,175,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,643,000 after purchasing an additional 290,351 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

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