Head to Head Contrast: Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ)

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Free Report) and Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Christopher & Banks has a beta of -5.98, indicating that its stock price is 698% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseno Textil has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Industria de Diseno Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseno Textil 15.61% 35.01% 17.82%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseno Textil $45.09 billion 3.87 $7.04 billion $0.57 24.58

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Industria de Diseno Textil”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Industria de Diseno Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Christopher & Banks and Industria de Diseno Textil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Industria de Diseno Textil 0 1 1 4 3.50

Given Christopher & Banks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Christopher & Banks is more favorable than Industria de Diseno Textil.

Summary

Industria de Diseno Textil beats Christopher & Banks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christopher & Banks

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Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

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