Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Genpact Limited $G

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Genpact by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 193.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $114,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 525,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,535.39. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $703,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,990.85. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,158 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Susquehanna set a $42.00 target price on Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.