Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Trivago N.V. ADS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Trivago N.V. ADS

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. Trivago N.V. ADS has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 2,050.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

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Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ: TRVG) operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company’s primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

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