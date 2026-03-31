Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTMX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

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Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of VTMX stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.56. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 63.0%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTMX. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta’s core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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