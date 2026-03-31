Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

ORC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

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Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.67. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 509.34 and a current ratio of 509.34.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.9%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 123.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32,505.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage‐backed securities (RMBS), with a primary focus on mortgage pass‐through securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Structured to elect and maintain status as a REIT under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, the company’s principal business strategy involves acquiring pools of U.S. residential mortgages in the secondary market and holding them to generate interest income.

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