BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 60,343 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the February 26th total of 87,768 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 416,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,273. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

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BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,477,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,832,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 197,341 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE: MUC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high-quality, federally and California tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in California, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds that finance public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utilities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality and geographic concentration, targeting bonds rated at or above investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations.

Further Reading

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