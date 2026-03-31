AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,812,579 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 26th total of 2,171,679 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,158,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. 602,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $722.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $748.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.11 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.