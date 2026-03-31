Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

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Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Shares of FWONK opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $109.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

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Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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