National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

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National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $24.63 on Friday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. National Vision had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.49%.The business had revenue of $503.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Vision news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $120,379.47. Following the sale, the chairman owned 359,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,245.63. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in National Vision by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,783,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,499 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 36.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,840,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 25.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,198,000 after purchasing an additional 896,093 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 437,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Vision by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,029,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,224,000 after buying an additional 156,859 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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