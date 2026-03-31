AngioDynamics (ANGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $76.7670 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 0.3%

ANGO stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $448.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.48.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the last quarter. Kotler Kevin acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,997,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,636,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 108,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,295,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 373,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 315,844 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

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AngioDynamics Company Profile

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AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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