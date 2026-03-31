iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 730,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 921,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 35,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4,415,611.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 397,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 397,405 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 391,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 344,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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