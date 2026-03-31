DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 target price on DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $19.56 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.96). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 189.17% and a negative net margin of 2,606.83%.The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,659,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,649,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,659,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $9,315,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.