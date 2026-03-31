Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) to Hold

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

CPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $35.00 to $43.65 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Cooper-Standard from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cooper-Standard from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

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Cooper-Standard Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $466.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $672.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.51 million.

Insider Activity at Cooper-Standard

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola bought 3,391 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.07. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,250. The trade was a 15.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,885 shares of company stock valued at $208,144. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

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Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

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