Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $258.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.1667.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Insider Activity at Assurant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

In related news, EVP Subhashish Sengupta sold 1,880 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $395,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,484.35. The trade was a 39.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.98, for a total value of $158,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,256.18. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $558,331 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Assurant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 65.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Up 1.3%

AIZ opened at $216.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant has a 12 month low of $174.97 and a 12 month high of $246.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.06. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

About Assurant

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Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

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